A man on a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany died after coughing up large amounts of blood. According to Metro, the 63-year-old man collapsed mid-flight, causing panic among passengers who witnessed the distressing event.

Reports suggest that the man, whose identity remains unknown, appeared visibly unwell when boarding a flight to Munich from Bangkok, and his condition worsened significantly during the journey. Tragically, he died in the presence of his wife shortly before midnight on Thursday (February 8).

An eyewitness reportedly described scenes of horror as the man displayed symptoms such as cold sweats and rapid breathing, before people rushing to help him, taking his pulse and offering him tea. The passenger said the man lost "litres of blood" and the walls of the jet were also covered in red splatters.

Staff kept up their attempts to rescue him for about half an hour, said the eyewitness, but it was clear that the man could not be saved. The report said his body was then carried into the galley of the plane and his death was announced by the captain.