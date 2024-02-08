An easyJet flight

Passengers were left terrified after a botched landing on a flight from Edinburgh to Geneva.

The easyJet-operated Airbus A320 Neo was carrying 157 passengers when it flew dangerously close to Lake Geneva on its approach to Cointrin Airport on November 5, 2023. According to local reports, the plane was just 30 seconds away from crashing into the lake, which part of the Alps overlook.

Swiss air traffic control stepped in to inform the pilot to "check your altitude immediately", after the plane dropped to just 750ft above the lake. This was three times lower than it should have been at 7.5 miles away from the airport runway.

The pilot was placed on leave in immediate aftermath of the incident, but has since returned to flying duties. The Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SESE) is undertaking an investigation into the incident. In an interim update on the investigation, the SESE told local newspaper 24 Heures: "During the approach to runway 22, the aircraft descended significantly below the glideslope and the flight crew initiated a go-around."

One expert also told Blick newspaper that the near-crash may have been down to a "shortcut" which pilots had been told to take. This route took the aircraft through Gland and Rolle and forced them to drop altitude after the Jura mountains.