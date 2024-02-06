Manchester Airport: Two RAF Typhoon jets scramble to escort Scandinavian Airlines flight after communication lost
Two RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort a Scandinavian Airlines plane landing at Manchester Airport after communication was lost
RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort a plane landing at Manchester Airport yesterday (Monday 5 February) after it lost contact mid-flight. The Scandinavian Airlines SK 4609 flight was travelling from Oslo to Manchester when it lost communication.
The Ministry of Defence said two Typhoons from RAF Coningsby intercepted the jet and communications were later restored. Manchester Airport confirmed the flight landed safely at 12.48pm and the airline said there was "never any danger to passengers".
According to The Sun, the plane circled near Newcastle before safely landing at its destination. A Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman said: "Flight SK4609 from Oslo to Manchester this afternoon underwent an escorted landing in response to a brief and temporary loss of communication.
"A standard procedure was initiated but there was never any danger to the flight or its passengers." The spokeswoman added that the plane was preparing to take off again in the opposite direction to take separate passengers to Oslo and an investigation has been launched with the matter being handled by relevant authorities as per standard procedures.
A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications. Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Manchester."
A Manchester Airport spokesperson added: “We understand that to have been a technical fault and comms has now been restored. The flight was destined for Manchester so passengers haven’t been displaced but we have put on extra staff to support any passengers that may need it."
An RAF escort is standard procedure for planes that experience issues like communication loss. Last year RAF jets safely escorted a plane to safety at Stansted Airport after it lost communication due to a malfunction. People reported hearing sonic booms across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.
