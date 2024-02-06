Two RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort a Scandinavian Airlines plane landing at Manchester Airport after communication was lost. (Photo: APA/AFP via Getty Images)

RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort a plane landing at Manchester Airport yesterday (Monday 5 February) after it lost contact mid-flight. The Scandinavian Airlines SK 4609 flight was travelling from Oslo to Manchester when it lost communication.

The Ministry of Defence said two Typhoons from RAF Coningsby intercepted the jet and communications were later restored. Manchester Airport confirmed the flight landed safely at 12.48pm and the airline said there was "never any danger to passengers".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, the plane circled near Newcastle before safely landing at its destination. A Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman said: "Flight SK4609 from Oslo to Manchester this afternoon underwent an escorted landing in response to a brief and temporary loss of communication.

Two RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort a Scandinavian Airlines plane landing at Manchester Airport after communication was lost. (Photo: APA/AFP via Getty Images)

"A standard procedure was initiated but there was never any danger to the flight or its passengers." The spokeswoman added that the plane was preparing to take off again in the opposite direction to take separate passengers to Oslo and an investigation has been launched with the matter being handled by relevant authorities as per standard procedures.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications. Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Manchester."

A Manchester Airport spokesperson added: “We understand that to have been a technical fault and comms has now been restored. The flight was destined for Manchester so passengers haven’t been displaced but we have put on extra staff to support any passengers that may need it."

Advertisement

Advertisement