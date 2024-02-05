Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers flying with Jet2 from Manchester Airport have been warned of a major change that will come into force ahead of the Easter Holidays when many families will be planning to getaway. The airline warned that holidaymakers will need to double check which terminal they are departing from as the airline is expanding its programme of flights.

Usually the airline operates from Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport but from 20 March some of its flights will operate at Terminal 1. The airline said that some of its services will continue to operate from Terminal 2 so holidaymakers must double check before they fly.

Jet2 said on its website: ”Up to and including 19 March 2024, our flights will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) at Manchester Airport. From 20 March 2024, our programme of flights at Manchester Airport is getting bigger and better! That means some of our flights will operate at Terminal 1 (T1), while others will continue to operate at Terminal 2 (T2).”

The airline said that customers should make sure that they have all of their travel extras such as parking and lounge bookings made for the correct terminal. It adds that passengers should check with any companies they may have used to pre-book parking or airport lounges or to contact Jet2Extras or the Manchester Airport Group if they have booked directly with them.

Listed are the destinations that Jet2 will be flying to from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1 from 20 March:

Athens

Bodrum

Corfu

Crete (Chania)

Crete (Heraklion)

Dalaman

Faro

Izmir

Kalamata

Kefalonia

Kos

Lesvos (Mytilene)

Madeira (Funchal)

Naples

Porto

Preveza

Rhodes

Rome (Fiumicino)

Santorini

Sicily (Catania)

Skiathos

Venice (Marco Polo)

Zante

Listed are the destinations that Jet2 will be flying to from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 from 20 March: