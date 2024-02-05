Manchester Airport: Jet2 warns passengers several flights will operate from a different terminal ahead of Easter Holidays
Jet2 is warning passengers travelling from Manchester Airport that several of its flights will operate from a different terminal ahead of the Easter holidays
and live on Freeview channel 276
Passengers flying with Jet2 from Manchester Airport have been warned of a major change that will come into force ahead of the Easter Holidays when many families will be planning to getaway. The airline warned that holidaymakers will need to double check which terminal they are departing from as the airline is expanding its programme of flights.
Usually the airline operates from Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport but from 20 March some of its flights will operate at Terminal 1. The airline said that some of its services will continue to operate from Terminal 2 so holidaymakers must double check before they fly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jet2 said on its website: ”Up to and including 19 March 2024, our flights will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) at Manchester Airport. From 20 March 2024, our programme of flights at Manchester Airport is getting bigger and better! That means some of our flights will operate at Terminal 1 (T1), while others will continue to operate at Terminal 2 (T2).”
The airline said that customers should make sure that they have all of their travel extras such as parking and lounge bookings made for the correct terminal. It adds that passengers should check with any companies they may have used to pre-book parking or airport lounges or to contact Jet2Extras or the Manchester Airport Group if they have booked directly with them.
Listed are the destinations that Jet2 will be flying to from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1 from 20 March:
Athens
Bodrum
Corfu
Crete (Chania)
Crete (Heraklion)
Dalaman
Faro
Izmir
Kalamata
Kefalonia
Kos
Lesvos (Mytilene)
Madeira (Funchal)
Naples
Porto
Preveza
Rhodes
Rome (Fiumicino)
Santorini
Sicily (Catania)
Skiathos
Venice (Marco Polo)
Zante
Listed are the destinations that Jet2 will be flying to from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 from 20 March:
Agadir
Alicante
Almeira
Antalya
Barcelona
Bergen
Bergerac
Bourgas
Budapest
Chambery
Dubrovnik
Fuerteventura
Geneva
Girona
Gran Canaria
Grenoble Ibiza
Innsbruck
Krakow
Lanzarote
Larnaca
Lyon
Majorca
Malaga
Malta
Marrakech
Menorca
Nice
Paphos
Pisa
Prague
Reus
Reykjavik
Salzburg
Sardinia
Split
Tenerife
Thessaloniki (Halkidiki)
Tivat
Turin
Verona
Vienna
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.