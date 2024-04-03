Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been taken to hospital after falling down the ventilator shaft of a tunnel in Liverpool. Merseyside Police said the man fell while working on the structure on Waterloo Road, Liverpool at around 8.44am on Wednesday (April 3).

The Wallasey tunnel was closed in both directions while a team from Merseyside Fire and Rescue worked to rescue a person “from depth”, who they said was “conscious and breathing”. North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Tunnel Police were also in attendance.

The crews left the scene at 11.05am after the victim was rescued to safety. No information has been released about injuries the worker may have suffered.

Group Manager Ged Knock said of the incident: “This was a challenging and complex incident involving a worker who had fallen 25 feet within a shaft 20 floors below street level.

“MFRS crews worked in conjunction with North West Ambulance Service, Merseyside Police and Mersey Tunnels Police to effect a rescue and retrieve the worker through access within the floor of the Wallasey Tunnel so they could receive medical treatment.