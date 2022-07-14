The four-time Olympic champion revealed he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally under the name of another child

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into Sir Mo Farah’s revelation that he was trafficked to the UK illegally under the name of another child.

The four-time Olympic champion revealed in the BBC documentary, broadcast on Wednesday night (13 July), that he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally after his father was killed in the civil war.

In the documentary, The Real Mo Farah, the 39-year-old said he was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

In a statement, the Met said: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

The Home Office earlier confirmed it would not take action against Sir Mo after he revealed the information.

What has Mo Farah said following his revelation?

Sir Mo Farah said he is relieved that the Home Office will not take action against him following the revelation.

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, Sir Mo explained that he created the documentary for his family.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m so proud to have represented Great Britain and to achieve what I have as a GB athlete.

“But, my proudest achievement will always be being a husband and father to my amazing family.”

Sir Mo told the documentary that he wanted to tell his story to challenge public perceptions of trafficking and slavery.

He explained: “I did this documentary for them, so they could understand more about the experiences that led us to becoming the family we are today.

“Not every child will have the easiest start in life, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on to achieve their dreams.

“I hope you’ll all watch later and I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

What did Mo Farah reveal?

The Olympic star disclosed on Monday (11 July) that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin, but he got British citizenship under the name Mohamed Farah.

Mohamed Farah was the name given to him by the people who brought him into the UK illegally.

As a teenager Sir Mo said he confided in his PE teacher, who helped him to be fostered by another family.

The teacher also helped him to obtain British citizenship and a passport so that he could compete in international athletics competitions.

He has since received supportive messages from people across the world and he said the reaction to the revelation has been "incredible".

Sir Mo’s wife Tania said she experienced a "whole range of emotions" after hearing about his true background.

She said: "My first reaction was heartbreak and sadness for him. I just immediately pictured nine-year-old Mo, and being so helpless and vulnerable. And then equally I felt angry at the people that did that to him, that put him through that.”