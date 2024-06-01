Missing Beccles man: Body found in search for Brian Horide, 80
A body has been found in marshland during the search for a missing man.
Brian Horide, 80, went missing from Beccles in Suffolk on Tuesday, May 21. A body was found yesterday (May 31) at 5.35pm in Beccles marshes.
A Suffolk police statement said: “While the body hasn’t yet been formally identified, the family of Brian Horide have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
