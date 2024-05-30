Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have found two bodies in the search for a missing father and son who went hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands but did not return home.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12, were due back home in Cheshire after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe. However, their family were alarmed when they did not return on Wednesday, May 29.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters carpark in Glencoe, where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking. According to Police, two bodies were found during an extensive search on Wednesday evening.

