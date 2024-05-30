Police find two bodies in search for missing father and son who went hillwalking in Glencoe
Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12, were due back home in Cheshire after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe. However, their family were alarmed when they did not return on Wednesday, May 29.
Their car was found in the Three Sisters carpark in Glencoe, where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking. According to Police, two bodies were found during an extensive search on Wednesday evening.
The bodies have not yet been formally identified by the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed. Police Scotland added that inquiries are ongoing into the situation, but that at present, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
