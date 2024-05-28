Derbyshire Police search for missing 14-year-old Jaiden as officers becoming 'concerned for his welfare'
Police said that 14-year-old Jaiden was last seen leaving home on Saturday, May 25. He did not return back home and has not contacted his family since leaving.
The search for the teenager has continued throughout the weekend. Officers now say they are “becoming concerned for his welfare”.
The force has appealed to the public for information regarding his whereabouts. He was last seen wearing a black Nike coast, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone who believes that may know any information of Jaiden’s whereabout or recognise him have been urged to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 1227 of May 25 via the force’s website, by messaging social media channels such as Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), or by phoning 101. You can also make an anonymous report via CrimStoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the CrimeStoppers website.
