Derbyshire Police officers are appealing to the public to assist with the search of a boy whose welfare is sparking concern.

Police said that 14-year-old Jaiden was last seen leaving home on Saturday, May 25. He did not return back home and has not contacted his family since leaving.

The search for the teenager has continued throughout the weekend. Officers now say they are “becoming concerned for his welfare”.

The force has appealed to the public for information regarding his whereabouts. He was last seen wearing a black Nike coast, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Police say that are "becoming concerned" for Jaiden's welfare. (Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary)