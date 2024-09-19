Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC’s documentary and podcast Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods has spoken to more than 20 women about allegations of assault and physical violence against Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of prestigious London department store Harrods.

In response to the allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed, Harrods have released a statement which said: “We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed. These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms. We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims, and for this we sincerely apologise.

“The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

“This is why, since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved. This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees. While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation, driven by the values we hold today, while ensuring that such behaviour can never be repeated in the future.”

When did Mohamed Al Fayed sell Harrods, who owns it now? | Getty Images

According to the synopsis for Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, “The BBC has heard testimony from over 20 survivors, with 13 featured in the film. With horrifying accounts of abuse that spanned Al Fayed’s 25-year reign at Harrods, for the first time the scale and seriousness of these allegations are exposed, as well as the system that helped cover it up A web of corruption and fear that extended from the shop floors to the highest levels of the organisation is revealed. Brave survivors now break their silence.”

Mohamed Al Fayed was born in Alexandria and moved to the UK in the 1970s. In 1979, he bought The Ritz hotel in Paris with his brother Ali. The pair succeeded in a £615m takeover deal of Harrods in 1985. In May 2010, Mohamed Al Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar Holdings.

In 1997, Mohamed Al Fayed bought football club Fulham for £6.25m and in 2013, sold it to Shahid Khan, owner of NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2021, The Sunday Times Rich list reported that Mohamed Al Fayed and his family were worth around £1.7bn. Mohamed Al Fayed died at the age of 93 in 2023.

You can watch Al Fayed: Predator on BBCiPlayer on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 19 September. You can also Listen to World of Secrets, Season 4: Al Fayed, Predator at Harrods on BBC Sounds.