A rare and intense geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights to parts of the USA tonight.

A severe weather alert has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - and while an intense storm is heading for the USA, an opportunity to see the Northern Lights this evening (June 1) comes with it.

The agency has issued a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch - one of the highest levels on its scale - due to a series of powerful solar eruptions. At least five coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were launched from the sun between May 29 and May 31 from an active sunspot region labeled AR3664.

These CMEs, which are large bursts of solar plasma and magnetic fields, are headed toward Earth and may directly impact the planet’s magnetic field. If they do, they could create a widespread aurora borealis display, extending much farther south than usual.

According to NOAA, states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Dakota may see the aurora overhead.

Even areas as far south as Kentucky and Alabama might catch a faint glow near the horizon if conditions align.

The ideal window for viewing is typically between 10pm and 2am local time, when skies are darkest and solar activity is likely to peak.