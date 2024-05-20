Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Barbra Fuller who appeared in TV shows such as Adventures of Superman, has died at 101.

Hollywood actress Barbra Fuller, who starred in radio soap opera One Man’s Show and TV shows such as Adventures of Superman, has died at 101. Her death was announced by her godson J.P. Sloane.

Barbra Fuller was born Barbara Deane Fuller in July 1921 and after her father died when she was just three, she and her mother lived in Florida before moving to Chicago. Barbra Fuller moved to New York in 1942 after according to The Hollywood reporter she “found herself falling for one of her leading men-he was married and his wife was pregnant.”

Barbra played the daughter Claudia in the radio soap opera One Man’s Family and during her career, she changed the spelling of her first name Barbara to Barbra and said: “I did the Barbra spelling as an attention-getter-before Streisand.” (Barbra Streisand).

Barbra Fuller also appeared in the CBS comedy Our Miss Brooks and movies such as City of Bad Men and The Roommates. In February 1951, Barbra Fuller married LashLaRue who starred in low-budget Westerns. By November, they had separated and they divorced by the following June. Barbra had no children, but her godson J.P Sloane is the son of Jimmie Jackson, known as ‘Television’s Singing Troubadour’ and Anita Coleman, known as ‘Television’s Hollywood Actress.’