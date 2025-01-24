Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated writer and journalist Barry Michael Cooper has died at the age of 66.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The author is best known for his influential reporting throughout the 80s and 90s and going on to write screenplays for films such as New Jack City in 1991. PEOPLE Magazine reported that his death was confirmed by the Maryland Chief Examiner’s Office, pending an autopsy.

His death was also confirmed by close friend Nelson George in a Substack post, with George stating that Cooper died on Wednesday, January 22. He said: “Barry helped define pop culture in the ‘80s and ‘90s with his early reporting on crack, by naming Teddy Riley’s sound “new jack swing,” and writing star vehicles for Wesley Snipes (New Jack City, Sugar Hill) and Tupac (Above the Rim).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Though he lived much of the last decades of his life in Baltimore, he was Harlem to his core.”

Journalist and writer Barry Michael Cooper, who wrote the influential 1991 film 'New Jack City', has died aged 66. | Barry Michael Cooper/Instagram

Cooper’s other writing credits for the screen included 1994’s Above The Rim, which starred late rapper Tupac Shakur, and Sugar Hill later that same year, starring Wesley Snipes. He also wrote for the Spike Lee’s 2017 Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, a remake of the Lee’s 1986 debut film.

Cooper also wrote for video games, including NBA 2K16. He made his directorial debut in 2005 with Blood on the Wall$ and also later directed the 2019 short film Guilt.

Tributes have poured in from fans. One said: “Love Above The Rim. 66 is too young.”

Another added: “Watched both New Jack City and Above The Rim last year when I was on my 90s hood movie run and loved them. Bro did wonders on those movies. Rest In Peace OG”