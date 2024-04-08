Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CJ Snare, the lead singer of US hard rock band FireHouse, has died at the age of 64.

It comes after a lengthy battle following a stage IV colon cancer diagnosis in September 2020. He died on Friday, April 5 after suffering from a cardiac arrest, with his daughter Heather confirming the news to TMZ.

In a statement on Facebook, FireHouse said: “Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

“CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old. As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

“We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing. CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world. "Reach for the Sky” CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.”

Snare was born in Washington DC in December 1959, and would go on to found the iconic glam metal outfit FireHouse in the mid-80s alongside members Bill Leverty, Michael Foster and Perry Richardson. The band would go on to sell over seven million albums throughout their time together, and gained popularity in Asia, particularly in places such as Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The height of FireHouse’s stardom came in the early 1990s, when the band enjoyed seven tracks, including ‘Don’t Treat Me Bad’ and ‘Love Of A Lifetime’, hitting the US’s Billboard Top 100. Five songs also charted in the UK’s Top 40. Snare left the band following his cancer diagnosis to focus on his health, and was replaced by Nate Peck, with FireHouse still performing.