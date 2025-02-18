Denzil Meyrick dead age 59: Police officer turned author wrote more than 20 novels
Meyrick, a bestselling writer, penned more than 20 novels, including the likes of Murder at Holly House and The Christmas Stocking Murders.
Before launching his writing career, he worked as a police officer with Strathclyde Police. He later found success as an author, best known for his 11-book series set in the fictional Scottish town of Kinloch, featuring DCI Jim Daley and his sidekick, DS Brian Scott.
Most recently published by Transworld, Meyrick passed away peacefully at his home in Loch Lomond. Editorial director Finn Cotton said: “I had the honour of working with Denzil on four of his most recent books.
“It was one of the most rewarding and enjoyable editorial partnerships of my career. I will miss him enormously, as a colleague but also as a friend.
“Everyone at Transworld loved working with him, and we feel incredibly proud to have published him.”
His literary agent, Jo Bell, added: “Denzil was a character like no other, a true storyteller, wonderful husband to Fiona and friend to so many. Denzil we will miss you.”
