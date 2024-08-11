Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children’s author, Jeremy Strong, has died at the age of 74.

Strong wrote more than a hundred books throughout his career, with his best-sellers including: My Sister’s Got a Spoon Up Her Nose, Viking at School and My Brother’s Famous Bottom.

He sold 1.6 million books for £6.3 million, according to Nielsen BookScan, sharing his love of stories and reading with millions of children.

Earlier this year he had signed a deal with Scholastic for Fox Goes North, a story about friendship and “saying goodbye to the ones we love”. Paying tribute to the late author, the publisher described him as “a wonderful writer”, adding that they “were honoured and privileged to be working on his final book,” which will be “published posthumously this autumn”.

Scholastic group managing director Catherine Bell said: “Jeremy was a wonderful writer who did so much to inspire and engage children with books and reading for the sheer joy of it. Starting his career as a primary school teacher, Jeremy became a brilliantly talented storyteller whose empathy, warmth and humour always shone through his work, often using his teaching experiences to great humorous effect.”

She added: “More recently, we have been privileged to work on his very last book, Fox Goes North. A beautiful, poignant and reflective story that is a fitting epitaph to a wonderful career and a life well-lived. Our thoughts are with Jeremy’s family at this sad time.”

Paying tribute, his long time literary agent Anthony Goff at David Higham said: “Jeremy had a phenomenal career lasting more than 40 years and with over a hundred books published. Children adored his humour and many people have told me that their love of reading started with his books. In person he was gentle and kind, and he had a sense of fun that matched his writing exactly. Representing him has never been anything less than a complete pleasure.”

Tributes to the late author also flooded in on social media, taking to X, illustrator John Shelley who had worked with Strong said: “I'm so gutted to learn of the death of the marvellous author Jeremy Strong, who wrote the first book I illustrated back in 1983 (Fatbag). We were working on submission sketches for a new project recently, the news is immensely saddening.”

Love Reading 4 Kids penned: “We were saddened to hear of the death of popular author Jeremy Strong. He had a wonderful gift for humour, his stories encouraged thousands of children to pick up a book.”

Author Kaye Umansky said: “I am so, so sad that my friend and fellow author Jeremy strong has died. We had known each other for over thirty years. Lots of laughter, mutual support and good meals. RIP Jeremy, old friend. I will miss you.”