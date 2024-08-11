Mísia dead at 69: Acclaimed singer was renowned for modernising fado, what was the cause of her death?
It was Dalila Rodrigues who announced the death of Mísia and also said that “she earned the recognition of her peers,” and that “She leaves us with a vast list of collaborations with musicians from all over the world, which demonstrates her versatility and talent.”
The New York Times reported that “Her ascent to global success began with the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, called simply “Mísia,” in 1991; she eventually performed in the esteemed music halls of New York, London and Tokyo and attracted a particularly avid following in France.”
“At home, she was embraced as an heir to her idol, Amalia Rodrigues, who reigned for a half-century as the so-called Rainha do Fado (Queen of Fado) until her death in 1999.”
Mísia, whose full name was Susana Maria Alfonso de Aguiar, was known for her nuanced vocal stylings. “Her voice can be like smoke, velvet or acid,” Johanna Keller wrote in a 2002 profile in The New York Times. “It sobs, whispers and seduces with the raw emotional daring of Edith Piaf’s.”
Misia who passed away on 27 July 2024 was born in Porto on 18 June 1955, and moved to Barcelona when she was almost 20, followed by Madrid. According to the website, Portugal Music, “In the celebration of timeless and universal feelings, not only in Portuguese but also in several other languages, Mísia is the Portuguese singer who arouses the greatest international cult, seeing her work recognized with laudatory reviews in the most relevant publications in the world press, such as Billboard and Gramophone or the New York Times, Libération, Die Zeigt, The Washington Post and The Independent.”
According to reports, Mísia’s cause of death was cancer.
