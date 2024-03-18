Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion player Gerry Summers has died at the age of 90.

Sheffield United has paid tribute to the ex-defender, who passed away on 13 March, 2023. The club said in a statement; "All at Sheffield United are saddened to learn of the passing of the last member of one of the greatest defences ever to grace the Bramall Lane turf, and his name was Gerry Summers."

It added: "Gerry was a classy player. He was two-footed and regarded by [United goalkeeping legend Alan] Hodgkinson as the "brains of the side" with a cool head and the flair to match, making him a real crowd favourite in S2."

Summers was born in Birmingham in 1933 and broke through during a stint at West Bromwich Albion. In 1957, he joined at Sheffield United, where he was instrumental in the club's promotion battle and made 305 appearances in seven years. Summers went onto join Hull City and later Walsall.

He made the move into coaching, with his first appointment coming at Oxford United. Summers would go onto manage Gillingham with his former Sheffield United teammate Hodgkinson. During his time at Gillingham, Summers managed players such as Steve Bruce.

Oxford United shared their condolences with Summers' family, saying: "Everyone at Oxford United was saddened to learn of the death on Wednesday of former United manager Gerry Summers at the age of 90. We would like to pass on our condolences to his family.

