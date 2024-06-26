Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Dorothy Bromiley was plucked from drama school to star in the 1953 comedy The Girls of Pleasure Island.

Born in Levenshulme on 18 September 1930, Dorothy Bromiley’s father Frank worked as a sports reporter whilst her mother Ada was a Court dressmaker. After winning a scholarship to her High School, she then moved to London to study at the Central School Speech and Drama.

According to The Telegraph, “The extraordinary start to her career would have made for a Hollywood storyline in itself. In 1952, aged 21, she auditioned along with some 900 other young actresses for the American screenwriter and director F Hugh Herbert, who was looking for three “typical” English girls for his next film. The young student from Manchester fitted the bill, and Herbert invited her to give up her course and sign a contract with Paramount Studios.”

Dorothy Bromiley was not the only actress to be chosen to star in the romantic 1953 comedy, The Girls of Pleasure Island, she was joined by Joan Elan and Audrey Dalton to play sisters. Audrey Dalton went on to star with Joan Fontaine in Casanova’s Big Night, Dorothy Bromiley and Joan Elan were not as successful.

Dorothy Bromiley did a screen-test for a film for Ginger Rogers, but she was not successful and before returning to the UK, enrolled at the University of Southern California. When she returned to England, she worked as an assistant stage manager at the Central Library Theatre in Manchester.

Hollywood actress Dorothy Bromiley has died at 93. British actors Eric Portman (1901 - 1969) and Dorothy Bromiley star in the new play 'The Claimant' by Robin Maugham at the Garrick Theatre in London, UK, 28th April 1964

When she was cast in Edmund Morris’s The Wooden Dish only a few months after returning from the States, she met her soon to be husband Joseph Losey, who was making his British stage directing debut. The couple married and Dorothy Bromiley became his third wife.

Dorothy Bromiley went on to star in the 1956 movie It’s Great to Be Young and also appeared as Wendy in the 50th anniversary revival of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan at the Scala Theatre. She also appeared in the 1956 comedy A Touch of the Sun and also in the 1957 movie Zoo Baby.

When she became pregnant with her son Joshua, she decided to not take on the role in her husband, American theatre director and film producer Joseph Losey’s 1958 melodrama The Gypsy and the Gentleman. She did however appear in his film The Servant in 1964, but the couple went on to divorce.

Dorothy Bromiley went on to teach at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and then co-founded the Common Stock Theatre Company. In 1976, she moved to Dorset to retire and ran a specialist needlework shop in Sherborne.