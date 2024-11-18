Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Capital Radio DJ Howard Hughes, who helped to launch the national radio station in the 1990s, has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes’s death was confirmed by his former podcast producer Adam Cornwell, whom he worked work in his podcast The Unexplained for 16 years. In a post of the podcast’s website: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Howard Hughes, the beloved and respected creator of The Unexplained With Howard Hughes and a dear friend who sadly died a week ago."

Cornwell added that Hughes died after a “short illness”, but did not disclose any further details. He added: "He wasn’t simply a presenter, he was a friend to those who tuned in, a guide who journeyed with them through the unknown and, for long-time listeners, a constant through life’s good and bad times. Howard will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Capital Radio star Howard Hughes has died after a "short illness". | TalkTV/YouTube

Hughes was known to listers as being the first ever voice heard on the then-newly launched Capital Radio station in 1992. He worked with Chris Tarrant at the station as a newsreader and went on to interview stars such as David Bowie, as well covering major events such as the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the London 7/7 terrorist attack.

He also appeared as a newsreader for BBC Radio Berkshire. In recent years, he was seen presenting on TalkTV. Tributes have poured in for the radio and podcast star.

Steve Penk, who worked on Capital’s mid-morning show during Hughes time at the station, said: "He was one of the best broadcasters I’ve ever worked with, he was a joy, lightning-fast, great sense of humour and, of course, that voice."

David Lloyd, founded of Boom Radio, added: “Farewell to Howard Hughes. So, so sad to hear the news today of this huge figure in commercial radio. What a voice - and he knew how to command an audience with it.”