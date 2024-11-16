Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dolly Parton's older brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died - just four years after the death of her younger brother.

Dolly’s sister Stella shared the sad news in a social media post on Friday morning (November 15), in which she said he was "now at peace", but did not give a cause of death.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace."

Fans were quick to leave their messages of condolence on the post. One wrote: "Stella. I’m so sorry for your loss. Condolences. Sending prayers to you and your family and loved ones!" Another person commented: “So sorry for your loss, and how lucky he was to have two amazing sisters.” A third person said: “Oh no! So sorry Stella! Praying for you and Dolly!”

David was one of 12 siblings born parents Robert and Avie Lee Parton in Sevier County, Tennessee. He was 82 when he died.

David had been the eldest brother, two years younger than their eldest sister Willadeene. Following were Coy Denver, Dolly Rebecca, Bobby Lee, Stella Mae, Cassie Nan, Randel ‘Randy’ Huston, Larry Gerald, twins Estel Floyd and Freida Estelle, and Rachel Ann.

Music legend Dolly Parton’s elder brother has died. Photo by Getty Images. | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Despite the fame of his sister Dolly, David led a quiet private life away from the spotlight. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Kay Parton, as well as children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday (November 19) and the Parton family has asked for memorial donations to be made to the Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

It comes just under four years after the death of Randy, at the age of 67, from cancer. Dolly, aged 78, said on behalf of her family at the time: “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time.

"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms. Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years.

"He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a high light in my own career. You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite.

"It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now."