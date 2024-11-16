Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood star Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died, just months after getting married.

Rita, who was six years older than her famous sibling, was surrounded by her family when she died on Thursday (November 14), according to a social media post.

In a Facebook post written by her husband Alex, the statement read: "Rita and I have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers."

Alex added: "As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favorite holiday, actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity.” He then announced that a candlelight vigil is set to be held in tribute of her memory on Saturday December 7.

His went on to leave a tribute for his wife of just four months: "Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. Your bestest friend and husband, Alex,” he said.

The cause of her death is not known at the time of writing, on the morning of Saturday November 16.

Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey's sister, Rita Carrey, who has died aged 68. Photo by Facebook/Rita Carrey. | Facebook/Rita Carrey

Rita, aged 68, was one of four children including Jim Carrey, age 62. Her other siblings were John and Patricia. John died in 2019 at the age of 60 of a blood condition called aplastic anaemia.

Jim Carrey | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Jim achieved worldwide fame as an actor for his roles in blockbuster films such as The Mask and Ace Ventura she called him "the world's greatest actor and comedian."

Rita had suffered loss in her life when her son Marty died in 2005 at just 25. He was in a car crash and suffered fatal head injuries. After her son’s sudden and untimely death, Rita wrote a book titled Growing Up Carrey, where she spoke about having a famous brother and the loss of her child.

Many of Alex's friends commented on his post to offer their condolences. One person said: "So sorry for your loss, Rita and I worked together at Giant FM, she was a wonderful woman with incredible passion and warmth." Another said: "I’m so sad to hear this. Rita was a wonderful, sweet and talented person. So loved by everyone. My condolences to all of her family and friends."

And a third said: "My very deepest condolences Alex, I am so saddened to hear this. We were at your wedding celebration and Rita was so happy with you, and when she sang that night everything was so perfect. Rita will be deeply missed and I am so lucky to have known her and call her friend."

Former TV host Bob Cowan took to X to write: "RIP Rita Carrey. My dear friend passed away yesterday from a lengthy illness. [Rita] was first and foremost a great Mom, a talented singer, radio host and always proud big sis to [Jim Carrey]. I will forever miss her big laugh and smiles."