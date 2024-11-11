A fundraising appeal has been launched after a woman died suddenly at the age of 40

Gemma Connor, a dedicated NHS mental health practitioner from Peterborough, passed away at her home on October 12, leaving her family in shock.

Her daughter, Jasmine, has now paid tribute to her ‘bubbly’ mum, following the sudden and unexpected passing. The 23-year-old told Nottinghamshire Live: "It's a shock to us and funerals are so expensive, we never knew how much they cost, so that's why we started the GoFundMe. It was an unexpected death."

She added: "She was amazing. She was bubbly and had so many friends. She lit up every room. She had so many people who cared about her and so much left to live for." Gemma was reportedly planning her wedding. She also leaves behind her 17-year-old son, Callum.

Jasmine said: "It's really hard. The support we have received so far has been incredible, all the donations and messages show how many people loved her which is overwhelming."

The fundraising page reads: "We are raising money to help pay for Gemma's funeral. Gemma was a beloved mother, fiancée, daughter, sister and friend who passed away unexpectedly.

"Gemma helped so many people through her work and touched the lives of many personally too. She will be incredibly missed and we want to give her a lovely send off. Once we have raised money and arranged the funeral details will be posted on her Facebook for people to attend."