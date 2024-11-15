Sherwood Forest golf club: Mum, 32, dies after flung from golf cart in horror crash - two months after giving birth
Mary Beth Biasetti had just become a new mother only two months prior to the shocking incident. The incident happened on Saturday (9 November) when the 32-year-old was ejected from the golf cart she was a passenger in at Sherwood Forest Club in California, suffering critical injuries.
The mum from Maryland was airlifted to a hospital but sadly died from her injuries two days later. The recent mother to baby girl Mary Katharine, just two months before the incident, is mourned by her husband Nick, 33, and their infant daughter.
The accident occurred near the Annapolis-based club, with police suggesting the cart hit a bump or transitioned surfaces abruptly, causing Blasetti to fall or be thrown out. The driver, a 32 year old Crownsville woman, has not been named.
"Police are not releasing her details pending an ongoing investigation," stated Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky, reports the Mirror US. Limansky added: "It is incredibly sad. When police arrived the fire department was already on the scene.
“She had sustained an injury and was airlifted to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center." He also mentioned that although the vehicle involved was a golf cart, the incident is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.
