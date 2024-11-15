Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new mother has tragically lost her life after being flung from a golf cart at a private members club.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Beth Biasetti had just become a new mother only two months prior to the shocking incident. The incident happened on Saturday (9 November) when the 32-year-old was ejected from the golf cart she was a passenger in at Sherwood Forest Club in California, suffering critical injuries.

The mum from Maryland was airlifted to a hospital but sadly died from her injuries two days later. The recent mother to baby girl Mary Katharine, just two months before the incident, is mourned by her husband Nick, 33, and their infant daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident occurred near the Annapolis-based club, with police suggesting the cart hit a bump or transitioned surfaces abruptly, causing Blasetti to fall or be thrown out. The driver, a 32 year old Crownsville woman, has not been named.

A new mother has tragically lost her life after being flung from a golf cart at a private members club. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

"Police are not releasing her details pending an ongoing investigation," stated Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky, reports the Mirror US. Limansky added: "It is incredibly sad. When police arrived the fire department was already on the scene.

“She had sustained an injury and was airlifted to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center." He also mentioned that although the vehicle involved was a golf cart, the incident is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Biasetti, a University of West Virginia alumna, worked as an account manager for Golden Hippo, a brand marketing firm. A company manager described her as "a superstar" at work. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses, which has amassed close to $300,000.