The family of a 33-year-old solicitor is still searching for answers after his sudden death earlier this year.

Gregory Carr, 33, described as a loving father and fiancé, died after suffering cardiac arrest caused by Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that offers no explanation for why the heart suddenly stops.

An inquest held at Bolton Coroners' Court on November 6 heard that Greg appeared to be healthy and active. His fiancée, Rachael Cartwright, said he regularly played football, went to the gym, and did not smoke or drink excessively. He was also a devoted father who prioritised Sundays with his young son.

Greg began feeling unwell on May 7 and went to bed early. Around 6am the following morning, he woke up in distress. "I originally thought he was having a panic attack or a nightmare," Ms Cartwright told the court. "I was trying to calm him down for a couple of seconds and then I realised there was more to it. I told him I was going to ring an ambulance. He didn’t respond to that, and that’s when I realized it was serious."

Paramedics arrived within 13 minutes and rushed him to Royal Bolton Hospital, but despite their efforts, Greg was pronounced dead at 7.26am.

A post-mortem examination revealed no abnormalities in Greg’s heart. Consultant pathologist Dr Patrick Waugh said Greg had a "structurally normal heart," and a leading expert on sudden cardiac death, Professor Mary Sheppard, was also consulted. Dr Waugh explained to the court that cardiac arrest, caused by a disruption in the heart’s electrical activity, often leaves no physical trace.

"This is definitely a death that is cardiac in origin," Dr Waugh said. The court heard that Greg’s family is pursuing further genetic testing to determine if an underlying condition may have contributed to his death. They are working with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) to seek answers and raise awareness about sudden cardiac deaths in young people.

To honour Greg’s life, his family and friends organised an annual nine-a-side football match through Bolton Lads and Girls Club. The inaugural match took place on June 8 at AO Sports Ground in Bolton.

Additionally, his loved ones have set up a memorial fund in partnership with CRY to support screening programmes, research, and awareness initiatives for young sudden cardiac deaths. Greg’s family described him as "a talented, kind, caring man" who cared passionately about his family, friends, and teammates. The message reads: "If we can save lives in Greg’s name, then he will have built the legacy he was always destined to build."

Assistant Coroner Pemberton said to the family at the inquest: “The tragic and unfathomable loss which you have suffered I am sure will remain with you throughout the rest of your lives. But it’s important that you remember him as a man and take those good memories forward with you."

Greg leaves behind his fiancée Rachael, his young son Finley, as well as his parents Bev and Russ. The memorial fund can be found here.