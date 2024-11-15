Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving mother tragically died of an accidental overdose just six months after the death of her nine-year-old son, an inquest heard.

Camilla Crofton, a school kitchen manager from Ashford, Kent, had struggled to cope with the loss of her son, Felix Stevens, who suffered a fatal asthma attack at the family home in November last year.

Camilla had been prescribed medication to treat insomnia, as she was having trouble sleeping following Felix’s death. On the night before her passing, she sent a message to a friend saying she “didn’t want to be here any more” and later followed up with, "Are you up by any chance?"

Concerned, the friend raised the alarm, and police forced entry into Camilla's home, where she was found unresponsive. Despite efforts to save her, Camilla was pronounced dead at 9.30pm on May 23.

Camilla Crofton and her son Felix | Camilla Crofton/Facebook

Toxicology results revealed a high level of sedative medication in her system, though below what is typically considered fatal. Coroner Katrina Hepburn concluded Camilla's death was an unintentional overdose.

She said while Camilla had discussed suicide in the past, her family believed she did not intend to take her own life. Her mother, Kate Crofton, said: “Because of my conversations with her, although she talked about it and life was very difficult, she was adamant she wouldn’t do that. I certainly don’t feel she intended to.” The coroner added: "It may have been a cry for help, and to contact a friend might have been to raise some help."

Camilla’s diary showed she had beauty appointments and social events planned in the days following her death, further suggesting she had no intention of ending her life.

The coroner acknowledged Camilla’s difficulties in coming to terms with her son’s death, saying, "She had understandably struggled to deal with Felix’s death."

Anyone who needs help with any of the issues in this story can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected]