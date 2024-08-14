Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eoin French released his debut album entitled Wild Alee in 2017, his stage name ‘Talos’ comes from Greek mythology which he decided to adopt because his grandfather was reportedly inspired by it.

Eoin French’s family shared a statement on his social media channels which read: It is with great sadness that we let you know that our friend Eoin French, known to many the world over as Talos, has passed away after a short illness.

“Eoin passed peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of Sunday August 11 2024 in his native Cork, surrounded by his loved ones.

A beautiful soul, a true artist, a son, a husband, a father, and a friend. We are devastated by his passing.

“As was his wish, there will be new music from Talos to share with you all in the future.

“Team Talos.”

Following the statement from Eoin French’s family on Instagram, they have been flooded with comments from fans and colleagues. DJ Stevie Grainger said: “The only consolation of these last few days has been watching Eoins vision develop further. The start rather than the end of an amazing story. An amazing guy. A devastating loss, whilst filmmaker and photographer Tyler Rayburn said: “Oh man this one hurts, his music means so much to me.

“I remember seeing him in New York with Aurora and when he played ‘the light upon us’ I was just like whoa, is this real? I saw him play another show again soon after. I met him and bought a CD. And I have a very distinct memory of skateboarding to work listening to odyssey. I was very depressed but his music helped me escape for a moment. I even wrote a song inspired by Talos called ‘Voice in the Space,’ the logic project file for that song is literally titled ‘Talos’ Poor Eoin, I’m so sorry for the cruel world.”

Irish folk band Beoga said: “Rest in peace Eoin, an amazing artist and a beautiful soul x” whilst The Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly said: “So saddened to hear this, sending love to Eoin’s family and friends x”

Eoin studied at Cork School of Music and both trained as an architect and lectured in architecture at the University College Cork. Before performing as Talos, Eoin gigged with the band Hush War Cry whilst he was in college. According to The Irish Times, “He frequently played shows across the UK and Europe and was partially based in Iceland. He also performed in support slots for acts including Bell X1, Bon Iver and Dermot Kennedy.”