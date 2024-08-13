Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maurice Williams was the lead singer of Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, a doo-wop and R & B group that consisted of Henry Gaston, Wiley Bennett, Charles Thomas, Albert Hill and Willie Morrow.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with what a doo-wop group is, it is a subgenre of rhythm and blues music that originated during the 1940s in African-American communities in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago in the United States

Maurice Williams was born in Lancaster, South Carolina, USA on 26 April 1938 and started singing at church. His sister Carol taught him to play the piano at 10 years old and he formed his first music group, The Royal Charms, when he was still at school.

The Charlotte Post reported that “Mr. Williams’ first major hit came in 1957 with the song "Little Darlin’," which he wrote at age 15 and recorded with his group the Gladiolas in 1956. The song, which was inspired by high school sweetheart Mary Shropshire, rose to No. 11 on the Billboard R&B chart, and later became a hit for The Diamonds, a Canadian band. That song was included in the movie soundtracks of “American Graffiti” (1973) and “Ishtar” (1987).

Maurice Williams, who was the lead singer of Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, has died | mauricewilliamszodiacs/Instagram

“In 1959, Mr. Williams renamed the group to Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, and a year later released “Stay,” which was also inspired by Shropshire. In the 1950s, young couples went their separate ways at a respectable hour, but Mr. Williams found inspiration in those social constraints.”

Maurice Williams reportedly decided to name his band Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs because he was a fan of a British-made Ford Zodiac car he saw in a saleroom.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey starred in Dirty Dancing, which featured the song Stay by Maurice Williams | Getty Images

His hit song Stay featured in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. It was originally featured on the soundtrack of the movie American Hot Wax. The likes of Cyndi Lauper, Jackson Browne and The Four Seasons have also recorded the song.

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed for Maurice Williams. He is survived by his wife Emily.