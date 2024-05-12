James Gregory dead at 78: Dubbed ‘The Funniest Man in America’ the stand-up comedian has passed away
Comedy legend James Gregory, dubbed ‘The Funniest Man in America’ had died at the age of 78. He passed away from a cardiac arrest in his adopted hometown of Chattanooga in Tennessee, USA.
James Gregory’s family passed the news of his passing on his official Facebook page on Thursday May 9. The family’s statement read: “Today, with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of the Funniest Man in America, comedian James Gregory.” The statement continued: “He brought laughter and joy to countless lives leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy and those who loved him.”
“James’ three nieces who referred to him as ‘Uncle Bubba,’ Martha Anne, Mary Jane and Candie, along with their families, were instrumental in caring for him through his last days and weeks. The family asks for privacy at this time.”
James Gregory was born on May 6, 1946 in his parent’s kitchen, the family lived in Lithonia in Georgia. He was the first member of his family to graduate high school and joined the Marines, but was then sidelined within weeks due to health issues.
The obituary on his Facebook page read that at the age of 36, “James answered an ad to participate in a comedy night in the basement of the Atlanta-area restaurant, Excelsior Mill. As a successful salesman, with a knack of entertaining audiences, he believed he might have the makings of a comedian.”
The obituary also mentioned James Gregory’s autobiography that he had been working on and said: “Just before his passing, he completed work on his first and only autobiography: A Bushel of Beans and a Peck of Tomatoes: The Life and Times of ‘The Funniest Man in America,’ James Gregory (Post Hill Press), which will be published in November 2024.”
