Actor James Laurenson, who starred in Coronation Street and The Crown, had died at 84.

Coronation Street star James Laurenson has died at 84, the actor also appeared in The Crown and had a 50-year career. James Laurenson was renowned for the kiss he shared with Sir Ian McKellen in the 1970 television broadcast of Christopher Marlow’s Edward 11. The kiss was considered the first same-sex kiss for British television, it came only three years after homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK.

James Laurenson first appeared in Coronation Street as Reverend Peter Hope in 1968. He also starred in The Crown in 2016, the TV series The Terror in 2018 and the film Matilda the Musical in 2022.

Actor James Laurenson was born in New Zealand on February 17, 1940 and moved to London after university. His film debut was in Women in Love in 1969. According to Deadline, “His career would include work on the stage, including many performances in Shakespeare plays and, in 1984, in his only musical, 42nd Street; in film (Pink Floyd’s The Wall) and many TV series (Prime Suspect, Crown Court, Lovejoy and U.S. series Cagney & Lacey and Remington Steele).”

James Laurenson also starred in the title role as Inspector Napoleon’Boney’ Bonaparte’ in the Australian TV series Boney and also had the main part in a TV film entitled The Prison, which was based on a novel of the same name by George Simenon.

In tribute to James Laurenson, one fan wrote on X: one fan wrote: “Very sad to hear that James Laurenson has died. He was a wonderful actor and I count myself lucky that I saw him at the RSC a few times. He seemed like a gentle soul. His way with words was exemplary, giving feeling and resonance to pretty much any script he worked with. RIP.”