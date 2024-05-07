Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viewers of The 1% Club have paid tribute to a contestant after it was revealed the 52-year-old died tragically after filming an episode for the ITV series. The gameshow, which is hosted by Lee Mack, sees the host chat with some of the 100 contestants in the show, as they try their luck at winning the £100,000 prize.

On the most recent episode, one contestant was 52-year-old Steven Wong, who revealed that as a child he had nearly been cast in a Hollywood film. Viewers were shocked to discover after it aired that Wong had died earlier this year.

At the end of the episode, a message confirmed the sad news of his passing, paying tribute to him. It read: "In memory of Steven Wong. 1972-2024." With fans taking to social media to also pay tributes, one wrote on X, "RIP Steven Wong." Whilst another shared: "Very sad to hear about Steven Wong Thoughts are with his family."

During the episode Wong has shared an exciting story about how he almost starred in a Hollywood film. While answering the questions to win the £100,000 prize, he revealed to Lee Mack that he was nearly cast in the 1984 film Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom alongside Harrison Ford.

He shared that his parents had taken him for an acting audition as a child, Wong said: “I didn’t realise this but apparently, we got down to the final two and it was me and another kid. Don’t forget this was only when I was about 10!” Wong missed out on the role, which went to Oscar award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan.

