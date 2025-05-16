A fav-favourite star of US reality show Survivor has died at the age of 71.

Jane Bright, who competed on the 21st season of the show in 2010, is confirmed to have died after her daughter Ashley Hammett released a statement on social media.

Ms Hammett said in her post: “Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff.” No cause of death was given.

Jane is best known to US viewers for her stint on Survivor: Nicaragua. She placed sixth in the show, but won the fan-voted Sprint Fan Favourite Award, which won her a bonus prize of $100,000.

Tributes have poured in for the former reality TV star, including from her Survivor co-stars. Former contestant NaOnka Mixon, who was part of the Espada camp alongside Jane throughout the show, said in a spot on her Instagram story: “People don’t understand that although Survivor is a game, you make life long connections on the Island and you get to really know your castmates. Losing 2 castmates make things a little too real right now! Espada for life.”

Another star from the show, Dan Lembo, died aged 75 due to progressive supranuclear palsy in September 2022.

Donathan Hurley, who appeared on season 36 of the show, also paid tribute to Jane. He said in a post on X: “One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away. I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane.”

Former Survivor champion Sandra Diaz-Twine also added: “One of our favorite survivors. Always had a smile on her face. We’re gonna miss you”