Actor and musician JD Souther, who wrote songs for icons such as the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, has died at the age of 78.

The singer-songwriter’s death was confirmed by a representative of Souther’s, who told the Los Angeles Times that he had passed away at his home in New Mexico. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Souther was best known for penning some of the biggest hits for rock band the Eagles. He wrote songs such as New Kid In Town and Heartache Tonight. He also penned hits for Linda Ronstadt, including the 1974 track Faithless Love.

Other music acts who took up Souther-penned hits included James Taylor, the Dixie Chicks, Bonnie Raitt and George Strait, with Souther inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. Also a successful solo act in his own right, he had been scheduled to head out on tour next week before his death was confirmed.

Actor and singer-songwriter JD Souther has dies at the age of 78. | Getty Images

Alongside his impressive achievements in music, Souther also worked as an actor. His most notable role came in the country music drama series Nashville, while also picking up credits in the 1989 series Thirtysomething, and films Postcards From the Edge, Always, and My Girl 2.

In an interview with Acoustic Storm, Souther said of his acting career: “I acted when I was a kid… in high school and college. I never thought of it much in L.A., although anybody who likes movies fantasizes about being in them. But great people asked me to be in their movies.

“Steven Spielberg asked me to be in a movie, Ed Zwick asked me to do this arc of episodes on Thirtysomething and Mike Nichols asked me to be in Postcards From the Edge. There’s absolutely no reason to say no to people of that quality when they ask you to be in their films.”

Some fans and peers have taken to social media to share their condolences over Souther’s death. Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my friend JD Souther. JD and I shared many memories, but one that stands out is when we wrote a song together called For Love back in the 1980s.

“Though we never finished the song, we did a demo, and I’ll forever cherish that collaboration. JD was a remarkable talent, and his contributions to music are immeasurable. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, my friend.”