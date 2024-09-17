Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved New Zealand actress Glenis Levestam died has died at the age of 87.

The veteran performer, who had a 40-year career in the showbusiness industry, died at a care facility on Saturday (September 14) after suffering from cancer.

Her death was confirmed in an obituary on Legacy, the world's largest obituary database. The obit read: “Glenis died peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare. Special thanks to the staff of Roseneath for their kind and dedicated care during Glen's last few months. At Glen's request a private family service has been held.”

Levestam, who became Glenis Woodill after her marriage, began her four decade long acting career in 1966 when she was 20 years old, and worked consistently in New Zealand films and TV shows until she was in her sixties.

Actress Glenis Levestam has died of cancer at the age of 87. Photo by Tributes Online (https://www.tributes.co.nz/). | Tributes Online (https://www.tributes.co.nz/).

She was best known to international audiences for appearing in the iconic 1992 NZ horror-comedy Braindead, by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. She also appeared opposite American actor Kevin Sorbo in the action TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and in the 2004 film Fracture.

Her final role was as Mrs Mac in the 2006 popular NZ horror-comedy Black Sheep opposite Avatar actor Nathan Meister. She retired from the industry soon after that.

Levestam was married to Kevin Woodill, a fellow actor Kiwi actor who died in 2008. She is survived by her children Chris and Tim, and five grandchildren; Alana, Calum, Sofia, India and Olive.