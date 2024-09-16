Pole vault athlete Ethan Walsh, 27, has died after suffering “serious injuries” following a tragic car accident. (Photo: David Walsh/Facebook) | David Walsh/Facebook

Pole vault athlete Ethan Walsh, 27, has died after suffering “serious injuries” following a tragic car accident.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic accident occurred on Wednesday (11 September) with Ethan’s dad, David Walsh, posting on Facebook that the family is “broken”. Mr Walsh said “my son Ethan was in an accident in his car” on Wednesday and he sadly passed away on Friday (13 September) “surrounded by his family” in the Intensive Care Department of the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Mr Walsh posted on Facebook saying: “As a parent, this is something that I never imagined having to do, and something that I wish with all of my heart that I wasn’t doing. On Wednesday, my son Ethan was in an accident in his car. He suffered serious injuries and passed away, surrounded by his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are broken. Ethan was an athlete, a therapist, a brother, an uncle, a boyfriend, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a son who we could not be prouder of. He had grown into a wonderful caring man who just enjoyed every single day.

Pole vault athlete Ethan Walsh, 27, has died after suffering “serious injuries” following a tragic car accident. (Photo: David Walsh/Facebook) | David Walsh/Facebook

“He had built a business and was on the path to a fantastic future. We have been robbed of the opportunity to witness that future and to be a part of it, and for that we are utterly heartbroken. Ethan was awesome, an exceptional son, and my best friend too. I am devastated by his loss and will need a lot of time to attempt to come to terms with it.”

He added: “We are blessed to have been a part of his life and are better people for having been so. Sleep well son.”

Loughborough Pole Vault Squad posted on its Instagram account stating that the club “can’t comprehend that you are gone” and said Ethan was “a legend of our pole vaulting world, getting back up no matter how many times this sport knocked you down”. The post added: “A natural born pole vaulter, technically one of the best we have ever had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walshy we will miss you, but we will carry you with us always. RIP Ethan”. Team GB pole vaulter Molly Caudery shared the post on her Instagram story saying: “The most heartbreaking news. Never failed to make everyone around you smile, will be missed by so many.”