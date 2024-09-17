Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norman Chui was best known for being a veteran Hong Kong martial arts actor and reportedly had cancer.

According to reports, the wife of Norman Chui died from a heart attack after arranging the funeral of her husband. The South China Morning Post reported that “It was very sad. I was also told his wife died shortly after Chui’s funeral arrangements. Possibly Chui’s death left her in pain and depression.”

Norman Chui was born in Hong Kong in 1950 and started his career as a stuntman after attending acting classes at the film studio Shaw Brothers in Hong Kong. Norman Chui became a well-known name after joining Rediffusion Television in the late 1970s, which is now closed.

Norman Chui starred in Reincarnated where he played the character of Wan Fei-yeung, who starts off as a servant at a martial arts school and then becomes a kung fu master. In the 1990s he starred in films such as King of Beggars.

Norman Chui had a son with his first wife but they divorced in 1979. He then married again, but reportedly the marriage came to an end after Norman Chui allegedly had an affair. The South China Morning Post reported that “Chui married his last wife, who was a mainland dancer, in 2004. They had a daughter and a son.”

Many fans have paid tribute to Norman Chui on Instagram. One said: “Just read the news that Norman Chui has passed on. He was always a force in the many classics he either started or appeared in. Two of my favourites starring Norman Chuyi were The Loot and The Challenger! He will be missed by kung fu movie fans worldwide in addition to his family and friends. RIP Norman Chui and thanks for all the great movies and memories.”

KungFu Cinema paid tribute to him on their Instagram and said: “Norman Chui Siu-Keung a talented actor and fav of ours - too many films to mention, but Rebellious Reign stands out he is superb in that. Gone but not forgotten; your body of work lives on.”