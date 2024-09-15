Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Italian rider Luca Salvadori, who has half-a-million subscribers on YouTube, has died in a road racing incident.

The 32-year-old died following an accident at the final round of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) at Frohburg in Germany on Saturday (14 September). He lost his life in an incident that also involved German competitor Didier Grams in the Superbike and Superstock class.

Grams is reported to have been seriously injured in the crash. A statement from Salvadori’s Broncos Racing team said: “With infinite sorrow we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori.

“Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple injuries he suffered did not allow him to hang on and he left us. We express our deepest sympathy and unite around the family members.”

Salvadori was competing in the IRRC series following a stint in MotoE and also raced in the Italian Superbike Championship. He had a huge following on social media, with 415k followers on his Instagram account and 583k subscribers to his YouTube channel.

The final IRRC round is going ahead today (Sunday 15 September) where Northern Ireland riders including Adam McLean and Darryl Tweed, and Derek McGee from the Republic of Ireland are in action.