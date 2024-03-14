Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary footballer Jimmy Husband has died at the age of 76 following a short illness. He was born on 15 October 1947 and played for England schoolboys. He was considered a much sought after footballer and had the choice of playing for the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sunderland. He chose to play for Everton and made his debut on Easter Monday in April 1965.

Everton Football Club released a statement and said that they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 1969/70 League Championship winner Jimmy Husband.” They also said that “Legends like Gordon West, Brian Labone, Jimmy Gabriel and Johnny Morrisey were among his team-mates, while George Cohen, Bobby Robson, Rodney Marsh and Johnny Haynes were in the Fulham side.

"During his formative years at the club, Jimmy lived in digs in Tuebrook and at the end of the 1964/65 season he was part of the Everton team that won the FA Youth Cup for the very first time, defeating Arsenal in the two-legged final.

"His first senior goal came at Goodison Park in January 1967 when he netted in a 4-1 victory against Sheffield United.”

In 1968, in the FA Cup final, Jimmy Husband was the receiver of Johnny Morrissey’s cross when he was in an unmarked position at the time. Unfortunately for Jimmy, he headed the ball high over the bar The Telegraph reported that “Everton lost 1-0 in extra time and Husband apologised to supporters the next day, accepting that it was “a perfect cross” from which he “certainly should have scored.”

In 1973, Jimmy Husband left Everton for Luton Town and helped the Hatters gain promotion into the First Division in 1973/74 and they finished runners-up to Middlesborough. After playing Luton, Jimmy Husband went on to play for Memphis Rogues and then in 1981, became part of Cleveland Force indoor soccer team. He also played for the Oklahoma City Slickers.