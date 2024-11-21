Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snooker legend Mark Wildman, who was the first player to make a televised century break, has died at the age of 88.

Wildman was known to fans for not only his snooker prowess, but he also became a billiards world champion during his playing days. He died on Monday, November 18 after a battle with a long illness, the details of which was not disclosed.

The sad news was confirmed in a joint statement by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) and the World Snooker Tour. Shaun Murphy, WPBSA players chairman, said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mark Wildman, who was a great personal friend of mine and former WPBSA chairman.

Mark Wildman (left) with Alex Higgins.

“As a former world billiards champion, the knowledge he gave me was second to none and he played a vital role in my early life as a snooker player.”

Wildman made history as the first player to make a century break on live television in 1960. He reached a career-high world ranking of 21 before retiring from snooker in 1991.

He won numerous British billiards titles, including the World Championship for billiards in 1985, defeating Eddie Charlton in the finals. He was also runner-up in the competition in 1980 and 1982.

After his playing career, Wildman, who has been living in Spain in recent years, served as chairman for the WPBSA between 1999 to 2001 and later served as a TV commentator for the sports.

Tributes have poured in for the sportsman. Former World Champion snooker player Ken Doherty said: “I remember listening to Mark commentate when I was a kid, he had a beautiful voice, he was so eloquent and his delivery was always perfect.

"He had a great love of snooker and billiards and he knew the games inside out. He engaged in every part of the sport including coaching. He will be sadly missed.”