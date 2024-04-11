Paola Gassman dead at 78: The renowned Italian actress has passed away after a long illness
The renowned Italian actress Paola Gassman has passed away after a long illness. Her actor brother Alessandro Gassman paid tribute to her on his social media and said: “Hello my sister. You are all the time. She was the wisest of us all, the most reassuring, the most balanced and the nicest. I will love you forever, like everyone who has ever met you.”
Following his tribute to his sister, Alessandro Gassman has been inundated with comments. One fan said “Sobriety, style and professionalism in an extraordinary woman and actress. What a great loss… so sorry for you loss,” whilst another said that “Condolences, dear Alessandro. Your sister and brother-in-law have accomplished many beautiful memories with their art. Great actors and great people.”
Actress Paola, who was the daughter of actress Nora Ricci and Vittorio Gassman, considered one of Italy’s greatest actors, was born in Milan on June 29, 1945. She was the partner of actor Ugo Pagliai, the couple never married, and she also had two children, Tommaso Pagliai and Simona Virgilio from her marriage to actor Luciano Virgilio.
Paola’s father, the renowned actor Vittorio Gassman passed away of a heart attack in 2000. The New York Times reported at the time that “He was known to American and international audiences as a star of the Italian films ''The Big Deal on Madonna Street,'' ''The Easy Life'' and ''Il Successo'' (''The Success''). In 1975, he was named best actor at the Cannes International Film Festival for his performance as a blind man in ''Profumo di Donna,'' later remade in English as ''Scent of a Woman'' with Al Pacino. It was one of many prizes that Mr. Gassman earned in his long career.”
Although Paola Gassman worked in television and film, she was best known for her theatre work. She attended the Silvio Amico Academy of Dramatic Art, and along with partner Ugo Pagliai, was considered one of the protagonists of the Italian theatre scene.
Paola Gassman’s funeral is taking place today (Thursday 11 April) at 11am in the church of the Artists in Rome.
