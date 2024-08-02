Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Randal Malone was a performer on the 1990s MTV Game Show Singled Out and was the president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council for two decades.

Friends with the likes of actress and comedian Lucille Ball as well as movie legend Ginger Rogers, Randall Malone has passed away at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

He was born on 29 May 1958 in Owensboro in Kentucky and according to The Hollywood Reporter, “As a child, he got interested in show business when his father, a micro-midget car racer, introduced him to Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline and other performers who were visiting the racetrack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randal Malone was only 13 years old when he had an uncredited role in a movie that was never released, the film was called The Marshall of Windy Hollow. He went on to study theatre at Murray State University and made his stage debut in a production of Annie Get Your Gun in Glendale in California.

Actor and performer Randal Malone has died at 66, actor Randal Malone (L) and director Kevin Undergaro attend the "In the Land of Merry Misfits" screening held at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort during the CineVegas film festival June 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada | Getty Images for CineVegas

Randal Malone went on to star in the 1996 movie Sunset After Dark and it was whilst he was signing autographs for the film that he was spotted by producer Keven Undergaro who hired him for the MTV 90s show Singled Out. Hosted by Jenny Mccarthy, Carmen Electra and Chris Hardwick, he portrayed the character of a film star, ‘Film Star Randal Malone; as well as various other characters.

He went on to host segments for the Game Show Network after Singled Out was cancelled in 1998. Randal also had credits in films such as The Triggerman in 1997, Vampire Femmes in 1999, Frankenstein Rising in 2010 and Rat Scratch Fever in 2011, he appeared in more than 50 movies and many of them were horror films.

Randal was known for his friendships with stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. He used to play backgammon with Lucille Ball, delivered a speech at Ginger Rogers’ funeral and was a pallbearer at Ann Miller’s funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on his life, Randal Malone was the president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council, his survivors include his partner Michael Schwibs, mother Shirley, sister Allison and brothers Donald and James. Randal Malone’s family announced that he had died after a long battle with kidney disease.