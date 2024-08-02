Randal Malone dead at 66: What was the actor and performer’s cause of death who starred on MTV's Singled Out?
Friends with the likes of actress and comedian Lucille Ball as well as movie legend Ginger Rogers, Randall Malone has passed away at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.
He was born on 29 May 1958 in Owensboro in Kentucky and according to The Hollywood Reporter, “As a child, he got interested in show business when his father, a micro-midget car racer, introduced him to Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline and other performers who were visiting the racetrack.”
Randal Malone was only 13 years old when he had an uncredited role in a movie that was never released, the film was called The Marshall of Windy Hollow. He went on to study theatre at Murray State University and made his stage debut in a production of Annie Get Your Gun in Glendale in California.
Randal Malone went on to star in the 1996 movie Sunset After Dark and it was whilst he was signing autographs for the film that he was spotted by producer Keven Undergaro who hired him for the MTV 90s show Singled Out. Hosted by Jenny Mccarthy, Carmen Electra and Chris Hardwick, he portrayed the character of a film star, ‘Film Star Randal Malone; as well as various other characters.
He went on to host segments for the Game Show Network after Singled Out was cancelled in 1998. Randal also had credits in films such as The Triggerman in 1997, Vampire Femmes in 1999, Frankenstein Rising in 2010 and Rat Scratch Fever in 2011, he appeared in more than 50 movies and many of them were horror films.
Randal was known for his friendships with stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. He used to play backgammon with Lucille Ball, delivered a speech at Ginger Rogers’ funeral and was a pallbearer at Ann Miller’s funeral.
Later on his life, Randal Malone was the president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council, his survivors include his partner Michael Schwibs, mother Shirley, sister Allison and brothers Donald and James. Randal Malone’s family announced that he had died after a long battle with kidney disease.
