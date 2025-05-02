Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran actor and television director Ricky Davao, who has died age 63.

Born Frederick Charles Caballes Davao on 30 May 1961, he was a familiar face in film, television, and theatre for more than 40 years.

Philippine Davao began his career as a dancer with the Vicor Crowd before moving into acting. He gained recognition in the 1980s for playing a fictionalised Bongbong Marcos in the stage play Bongbong at Kris, and later became known for his villainous roles in popular TV dramas such as Mula sa Puso.

In addition to his acting work, Davao directed for television and served as a juror at the 2013 Asean International Film Festival Awards. He also took part in the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival in 2019.

He held a degree in industrial management engineering from the Mapua Institute of Technology. He was the son of actor Charlie Davao and Emma Marie Abiera. He was previously married to actress Jackie Lou Blanco, with whom he had three children. Since 2021, he had been in a relationship with Malca.

Details about Davao’s have not been announced at the time of publication, neither has his cause of death.