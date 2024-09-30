Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sayuri released her debut single Mikazuki in 2015 which became the ending theme for the anime Ramp Kitan: Game of Laplace.

Singer-songwriter Sayuri’s husband took to X to reveal the death of his wife and said: “We would like to humbly inform everyone who has been supporting Sayuri that she passed away on September 20. She was 28 years old. In accordance with her family’s wishes, her funeral was held privately, attended only by close relatives and friends." Her husband Amaarashi also said: "We are deeply grateful for the love and kindness shown to Sayuri during her life, and together with you, we pray for her eternal peace."” (the statement was translated from Japanese).

According to The Times of India, Sayuri passed away from functional dysphonia. The University of Michigan Health says that functional dysphonia is“poor voice quality without any obvious anatomical, neurological or other organic difficulties affecting the larynx or voice box. It is also referred to as functional voice difficulty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instagram/sayuri149cm

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anime News Network reported that “Sayurihas been active as a singer-guitarist in the local scene of her hometown of Fukuoka since her teenage years, forming the musical duo LONGTAL and performing in small music venues and busking. When she was 19 years old she made her major solo debut with the single "Mikazuki" in August 2016, which also served as the ending theme song for the Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace anime.”

On March 18, 2024, Sayuri married musician and vocalist Amaarashi. Sayuri is well known in the world of anime and her songs include ‘Hana no Tō’ (Tower of Flower), ‘Heikōsen’ (Parallel Lines), ‘Sore wa Chiisa na Hikari no yō na (That Was Like a Small Light) and ‘Kōkai no Uta’ (Song of Regret).

Many fans paid tribute to Sayuri on social media. One fan said on Facebook: “Heartbroken to hear about Sayuri’s passing at just 28. Her voice as a gift and her music touched so many lives. REst in peace, beautiful soul,” whilst another said: “Thank you SAYURI for giving emotion in anime world.”

Today Anine News posted on Instgram and said: “Japanese singer Sayuri, has sadly passed away on September 20, 2024 at the age of 28 due to a cronic illness. She has performed the ending theme songs for many anime such as My Hero Academia Season 4 , Edens Zero, Lycoris Recoil and ERASED. Also she has performed the opening song for Golden Kamuy as well. Rest in peace.❤️”