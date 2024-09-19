Toshiyuki Manabe dead at 32: The voice actor passed away from heart failure
Production Ace revealed that actor Toshiyuki Manbe had passed away on 1 September from heart failure and a family funeral has already taken place. According to Anime News Network, “Manabe voiced minor characters in anime series such as A Couple of Cuckoos, Date A Live IV, Hensuki, My Girlfriend is Shobitch, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1, and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!
“He also voiced a character for the Japanese dub of the Doctor Who series episode "The Church of Ruby Road.
“Manabe also lent his voice for the Just Cause 3 game, and the Marvel's Wastelanders audiobook.”
Seiyuu, a Facebook page for (JP voice actors) fans posted a tribute to Toshiyuki and fans have reacted to the news. One said: “I don’t know him but it’s sad, also he was still young, rip!” whilst another said: At such a young age.. My dude, fly high with the angels. My condolences goes to him and his family.”
Toshiyuki Manabe passed away shortly before the death of Emi Shinohara, who was best known as an anime voice actress for iconic characters Sailor Moon and Naruto. At the time of her passing, her talent agency 81 Produce released a statement which read: “[Sad news] Shinohara Emi (real name Watanabe Emiko), an actor affiliated with our company, passed away on September 8, 2024, at the age of 61, while undergoing medical treatment.”
Emi Shinohara dubbed foreign movies into Japanese for local audiences, including Natalie Portman’s Mathilda in Leon and the voice of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. In July 2024, the Japanese voice actress Noriko Ohara died at the age of 88.
Norko Ohara was best known for playing Nobita in the animated children’s show Doraemon.
