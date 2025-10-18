A grieving wife has released a statement saying ‘he’s really gone’ following the sudden death of her comedian husband Steve Bridges.

Popular TikTok comedian Steve Bridges, known for his comedy sketches on the social media site, has died suddenly in his sleep, aged 41. His wife, Chelsey, confirmed the dad of three passed away while sleeping on his sofa on Wednesday (October 15).

Bridges built a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on TikTok, with situational created skits considering 'what it would be like...'.

His fans were devastated to hear the news delivered via a three-minute video posted by his wife of 16 years titled, 'He’s really gone'.

"I’m really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way. I think if I wait any longer, I’m not going to be able to do it," she said. "Who you saw online was just the characters that he created. He was so talented because he was the opposite of all of them.

"He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband. And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that."

Chelsey said the shock passing came amid efforts by the family to be healthier in the aftermath of close relations passing away, including Steve's dad.

"I’m not going to tell my children that they can’t grieve online." she went on. "I will probably grieve online too. This is life now. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself."

Fans were left shocked by the news, with some calling him a "genius", with filmmaker Eric Mathis adding: "This is one of the worst announcements I could ever have to make… our brother from another mother Steve Bridges has passed away.

"Steve was an incredible talent beloved by millions of fans across the world, he was part of our tight knit film family, he was a husband and a father to 3 young kids. At 41, he is gone way too soon."