Former NFL players Vontae Davis had suddenly died at the age of 35.

Davis' body was found by a housekeeper at his Florida mansion on Monday morning (April 1). Police attended the scene, but have not released any information on the circumstances around his death. However, preliminary reports suggest that "foul play is not involved".

Davis has a successful career in the NFL, playing for 10 teams including the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in 2009 as the first pick for the Dolphins, before spending six season with the Colts.

In 2018 he moved to the Buffalo Bills, playing one game before shocking fans by retiring from the entire sport halfway through his second match for the team. At the time, Davis said in a statement: "This isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But today, on the field, reality hit me hard and fast. I shouldn't be out there anymore... I meant no disrespect to my teammates or coaches."

The NFL paid tribute to the late player, saying in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "The NFL is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The Colts, the team which Davis played most of his career at, said in a tribute: "Both on and off the field, Davis was a central figure for the Colts over his six seasons in Indianapolis." The Miami Dolphins added: "We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time."