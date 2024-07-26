Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Ysanne Churchman who had a 50 year career at the BBC, passed away peacefully at her home earlier this month.

Jeremy Howe, the current editor of The Archers said: “We are saddened by the death of Ysanne Churchman, whose role as the inimitable Grace Archer captured the nation. In the 1950s, Ysanne was at the heart of one of Ambridge’s most shocking storylines, with listeners so distraught at her character’s death they subsequently jammed BBC switchboards.

“Ysanne was a wonderful actress and off air she campaigned tirelessly for equal pay for women in the industry. She will be much missed by all at The Archers and our hearts are with her friends and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ysanne Churchman was 26 years old when she joined the cast of The Archers, but four years later, her character Grace Archer was killed in a stable fire and more than 20 people tuned in to listen to her death. The BBC reported that “The storyline saw Grace leave a dinner party to retrieve an earring she thought she’d left in the car.

BBC actress Ysanne Churchman who starred in The Archers, has died at 99 | Getty Images

“She noticed the stables were on fire, rushed in to rescue the horses, and the building collapses on her. She was rushed to hospital but died on the way, in Phil’s arms after telling him she loved him. They had only been married six months.”

Although Ysanne Churchman left The Archers only four years after joining the cast, she did reappear in the show again in various other roles until the 1980s, she also voiced the character of Alpha Centauri in Doctor Who in the 1970s.