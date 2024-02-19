Ofcom to investigate impartiality breaches after Rishi Sunak’s appearance on GB News
Ofcom has initiated an investigation into potential breaches of impartiality rules regarding the broadcast of “People’s Forum: The Prime Minister” on GB News.
The program featured Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaging in a live Q&A session with the public in Co Durham on February 12, leading to approximately 500 complaints from viewers and the subsequent investigation by the government-approved regulatory and competition authority for the broadcasting, telecommunications
An Ofcom spokesperson stated that the investigation is being conducted under rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code, which mandates due impartiality for programs addressing significant political controversies and matters of current public policy. These rules necessitate the inclusion and fair consideration of a broad range of significant perspectives. Presenter Stephen Dixon clarified during the broadcast that the questions posed by undecided voters had not been reviewed by either the Prime Minister or GB News.
The investigation is the latest instance of Ofcom's ongoing scrutiny of GB News, which encompasses several programs and concerns over impartiality. The participation of political figures like Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson as program hosts has raised further questions. Additionally, former politicians such as Esther McVey and Philip Davies serve as presenters on GB News, while former culture secretary Nadine Dorries began hosting a program on TalkTV before resigning as an MP.
Furthermore, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy hosts a show on LBC, indicating a broader trend of political figures in broadcasting roles.
GB News was launched on June 13, 2021, as a news channel aiming to provide an alternative to mainstream broadcasters in the UK. Since its inception, GB News has faced several issues with Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator. These problems primarily revolve around allegations of breaches of broadcasting standards, including impartiality rules. The channel has been subject to numerous investigations by Ofcom regarding various programs, with concerns raised over the presentation of viewpoints, balance, and fairness in reporting
