The 12 animals in the optical illusion are said to reveal your personality type and how others see you

Optical illusions can supposedly tell us a lot about our personality and how others perceive us, simply based on what we see.

One such illusion, created by Jackpotjoy , is inspired by the Myers-Briggs personality test and claims to reveal your true characteristics depending on what animal you spot first.

The Myers-Briggs Personality Type indicator is designed to identify a person’s personality type, strengths and preferences, with the four categories broken down into:

Introversion/extraversion

Sensing/intuition

Thinking/feeling

Judging/perceiving

Each person is said to have one preferred quality from each of the four categories, producing 16 unique types.

What animal do you see?

This optical illusion is said to reveal key aspects about your personality based on which of the twelve different animals you see first.

What animal do you see first? (Photo: Jackpotjoy)

Each animal supposedly says a lot about who you are and how others may see you.

The Lion

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the lion first it means you are a born leader and are very confident and ambitious.

You are brave at heart which has earned you a lot of respect from others.

The cat

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the cat first it means you are very motivated and determined in life.

You also have a tendency to be introverted at times and independent of spirit, meaning you are quite happy in your own company.

The wolf

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the wolf first it means you are a mysterious person and others may find you difficult to figure out.

You have high expectations of yourself and use your intelligence, determination and instincts to help you get through difficult times or overcome any doubts.

The whale

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the whale first it means you know who you are and what you want to achieve in life.

You allow yourself to be led by your heart when making difficult decisions and you enjoy being part of a group, particularly when you are surrounded by like-minded people who share the same opinions as you on important topics.

The horse

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the horse first it means you are an adventurous person who enjoys your independence.

You do not like to be held back in life and really value your freedom. You are also a very strong person who finds their way through any situation.

The owl

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the owl first it means you are very intelligent but also quite sensitive to your surroundings.

Owl people are often very particular, perhaps even perfectionists, but this can help them to succeed as their attention to detail helps push them through life.

The fox

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the fox first it means you can be a little reserved sometimes, but you are also passionate and brave.

People may also find you particularly charming and witty, and can be good at getting what you want.

The monkey

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the monkey first it means you are a playful person who enjoys having a laugh and likes to have friends and family nearby.

You are also quite independent but tend to be quite flexible with this. It is also said that people who favour monkeys can disguise their true thoughts on something, so others may find it tricky to know what you really think and feel.

The elephant

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the elephant first it means you have a strong spirit and are selfless in your love and care of others.

Even if people do not show you the same attention, you will care for them without reservation, and you always want the best for others.

The turtle

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the turtle first it means you are a clever person, but you can be quite introverted and regularly need time alone to recharge.

People who favour turtles tend to be more sensitive than others, but they are good at sensing how someone else is feeling.

The bear

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the bear first it means you are strong and courageous, and people often depend on you, especially when times are tough.

It is said that people who prefer bears are also very kind and protective of others.

The giraffe

(Photo: Jackpotjoy)

If you saw the giraffe first it means you are a practical and patient person who is also independent.