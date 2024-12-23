Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brace yourself - 2025 is going to be quite the year if these predications by famed mystic Baba Vanga come true.

The end of 2024 is coming and 2025 is about to begin. What will the next year bring? Each year psychics look ahead to the next year to give us all a hint of what could be upon us in the next 12 months.

One of the most famous psychics who offers predictions for the years ahead is blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. She may have died in 1996 at the age of 84, but this didn't stop her from thinking ahead of what would happen in the world.

So that she could share her gift, she left behind notes detailing what she believed would happen for many years to come - and people worldwide are always very interested by what she has to say as many things she has foreseen have become reality. She has reportedly left predictions up until 5079, so many generations ahead of ours will be able to see if what she foresaw actually becomes true.

Some of Vanga’s prophecies, including a third World War from 2010 to 2014, did not come true but several did so people are mindful of what she has to say. She even reportedly predicted her own death. So, what predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2025, what had she said about 2024 and what previous predictions come true? Here’s what you need to know.

What predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2025?

Here are the predictions Baba Vanga made for 2025:

World War Three: Baba Vanga predicted a third world war erupting across major nations, stemming from a disagreement between China and the US. She also predicted a major war in Europe, both leading to widespread destruction and loss of life.

The population will apparently decrease significantly as a result of the war, and Vanga did say that this will mark the beginning of the end of the world. The end won’t actually come in 2025, but the war will be the first in a series of events that will get us there.

Alien encounter: People have long been fascinated with the existence of aliens and Baba Vanga predicted that 2025 will be the year that we finally get to met extraterrestrial life. Whatsmore, she predicts it will happen during a major sporting event - but will that be a UK one or a US one? We’ll all be keeping a close eye on Wimbledon and the Super Bowl.

Extending human life: Baba Vanga predicts believes that scientists will produce the first lab-grown organs next year, which would revolutionise transplants and possibly save many lives. The physic also predicted there would be progress in cancer treatment in 2025, possibly even a cure.

What predictions did Baba Vanga make for 2024, and did any of them come true?

An attempt on Putin's life: Vanga has predicted there will be an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow Russian. This didn’t happen, to our knowledge, but for all we know it could have done.

Terrorist and biological attacks: She warned of increased terrorist attacks in Europe, as well as predicting a ‘big country’ will conduct biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024. This didn’t happen.

A huge economic crisis: There was set to be another economic crisis this year that would impact the global economy, with rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions being major factors. We have continued to face financial uncertainty this year.

Extreme weather: She foretold that there will be even more terrifying weather events and natural disasters this year. We have continued to see more extreme high temperatures, extreme downpours and extreme wind.

More cyber attacks: There was to be a rise in cyber attacks in 2024, according to the late clairvoyant. There has continued to be many digital issues throughout the year.

Medical breakthroughs: In more positive news, Vanga reportedly said there will be new treatments available for incurable diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024. This has happened. A blood test which could help diagnose people with very early Alzheimer's disease was launched in the UK in November.

Technological breakthrough: She also predicted that there will be a major breakthrough in quantum computing. Google has developed a new quantum chip called Willow, which significantly reduces errors as it scales up, a major breakthrough in quantum error correction.

What other predictions did Baba Vanga give that came true over the years?

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted several big events over the years. Her followers believe she foresaw 9/11, Brexit, the election of Barack Obama and the 2004 tsunami. In 1989, the mystic said “American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds… and innocent blood will be gushing”. Many believe she was talking about the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

Vanga also claimed she knew that Europe would “cease to exist” by 2017, which many believe refers to the Brexit vote in 2016 which led to the UK leaving the European Union. She was also correct when she said the 44th US president would be black, as this was Barack Obama - however she also said he would be the country’s last president which of course wasn’t true.

More recently, She said that towns and cities around the world would be hit by a water shortage in 2023, and of course people worldwide were hit by droughts in the summer, including in France, Italy and Portugal. In the UK, temperatures hit a record high of 40C and hosepipe bans were also put in place across the country as reservoirs and rivers dried up due to days and weeks of prolonged heat and no rain.

The psychic also predicted that Australia and Asia would experience severe floods during 2022. In July that year, eight months of rain fell in Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities, in just four days which led to flooding for the third time in 2022.